Local company named among ‘Best Workplaces in Ireland’

Lagan Products consists of Lagan Brick, Lagan Cement, Lagan Concrete, Lagan Sand and Lagan Tile.
Lisburn-based Lagan Products - part of the Lagan Group owned by Kevin Lagan and his family - has been recognised by ‘Great Place to Work’ as one of Ireland’s Best Workplaces 2018.

Lagan Products, based at Sheepwalk Road, was recognised at the annual ‘Great Place to Work - Best Workplaces in Ireland’ awards, held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin last month.

This was their first year to be named as a top workplace, based on the findings of a robust employee survey and a thorough assessment of their policies and practices by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Jude Lagan, Managing Director of Lagan Products said: “Being recognised by ‘Great Place to Work’ is a fantastic accolade and is testament to the positive culture created by our employees every day. The people within our company are what make us a success and we work hard to ensure we recognise that success and help guide and nurture our workforce”.

Jude continued: “We benchmark ourselves against many different industries, so for an independent construction materials company to feature as a Best Workplace in Ireland 2018 makes everyone in our team really proud, I know I am, and I know we will continue to be even better in future years.”

John Ryan, CEO of Great Place to Work Ireland commented: “It’s great to see Lagan Products enter the GPTW for the first time this year. The company received excellent results from their employee survey as well as implementing a range of practices which really helped set them apart. Congratulations to the team at Lagan Products.”