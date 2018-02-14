Local area profiled at Holiday World event

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council showcased what the local area has to offer at the 2018 Holiday World Show in Dublin.

Its exhibition stand, in partnership with Visit Belfast, provided the council with the opportunity to speak with tour operators and coach companies to identify why they should include Lisburn Castlereagh in their programmes.

More than 38,000 people made their way to the show for bespoke expert travel advice, show-only deals and tips for the bargains of 2018.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “The council was keen to attend this show as it was the ideal opportunity to meet over 1,000 travel professionals from across Ireland. There was an increased interest from last year in visiting Northern Ireland and, with many families continuing to want budget-conscious holidays the opportunity, to visit Lisburn and Castlereagh with its numerous activities, accredited accommodation, natural and historic attractions suits.”

The council area offers many key attractions including the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum, Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Island Arts Centre, Castle Gardens, Dundonald International Ice Bowl, Lagan Valley Regional Park and the villages of Hillsborough and Moira. There are a wide variety of activities available for everyone including cycling, horse riding, quad biking, fishing, walking and golf.

Alderman Ewart added: “Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council continues to invest in the promotion of tourism which contributes significantly to the local economy on an annual basis. The city hosts a number of high-profile regional and national events including Balmoral Show, the Lisburn Half Marathon, Moira Speciality Food Fair and the famous Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle races together with events at the Down Royal Racecourse and Drumbo Park Stadium. Events such as these showcase the area and generate visitor spend with accommodation providers, eateries and the wider economy.”

Further information about attractions, accommodation, events, leisure activities and shopping are available online at www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com