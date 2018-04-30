Loans firm creates three new jobs with opening of Lisburn branch

The UK’s largest non-standard branch-based lender of unsecured loans has opened its doors in Lisburn city centre, creating three new jobs.

Everyday Loans has invested £50,000 fitting out its new branch at Market Square - its 64th outlet across the UK.

Jane Crawford, manager of Everyday Loans’ Lisburn branch, said: “We have a wealth of financial services experience and our management team knows what it takes to deliver a straightforward, face-to-face professional service.

“We take the time to understand our customers’ needs on a human, personal level, which online processes and algorithms can miss. It’s this personal approach that engenders trust and builds long-term relationships.”