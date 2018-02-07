Lisburn to get indoor market after city centre venue gets £10k revamp

Lisburn is to get a new indoor market with the relaunch of Penny Square in the city centre this weekend.

A special launch event will take place at the Haslem’s Lane site on Saturday, February 10, from 11am - 4pm.

The addition of a roof means the refurbished Penny Square will have an exciting new look.

Its owners hope the investment of almost £10,000 - partly funded by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council - will transform the existing site into a popular events venue and market, bringing increased footfall to the area.

The indoor market - the first in the city for almost two decades - promises new traders, live music and fun for all the family.

It will be able to house around 20 traders for weekly variety markets (every Saturday) and pop up events, and can now function all year round as weather will no longer be an issue.

The addition of the roof has already attracted new businesses, with ‘The Urban Pantry’ selling healthy lifestyle meals as well as gluten free and vegan options, and ‘Street Food Kids’, purveyors of authentic street food from around the globe.

The refurbishment also offers extensions to existing businesses ‘Julia’s Ceramics’ and ‘The Urban Garden’. These businesses will open Monday through to Saturday and offer a range of quality products and workshops for children and adults.

Looking forward to the relaunch, Penny Square manager Sarah Munn said: “We are really excited about the opportunities that the refurbishment brings. Not only can we offer more of a selection of local producers at our markets, but we can also hold unique events that support independent traders by showcasing their skills and ideas.”

She added: “Before Lisburn Square was built, Lisburn Swimming Pool resided there. The buildings surrounding it used to house part of the Tuesday Market, which would have been the last indoor market in Lisburn nearly 20 years ago, so we are pleased to be connecting with that part of Lisburn’s heritage again.”

The once disused plot of land off Haslem’s Lane underwent renovation and opened as Penny Square in November 2016. Since then it has housed food and craft markets on the first Saturday of every month, as well as a weekly variety market every Saturday from 11am – 4pm. The space has also been used for seasonal events and a wedding fayre.

According to the site’s owners, the new-look Penny Square will be available for private hire for events and celebrations, making it “a great addition to the city.”

For further information, or to enquire about trading at Penny Square, contact Sarah Munn on 07500 863509, email sarahmunn@tolandhouse.com or check out @PennySquareLisburn on Facebook.