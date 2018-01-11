Search

Lisburn pub’s ‘January sale’ pulling in the punters

The Tuesday Bell, Lisburn Square. Pic by Google
Lisburn pub The Tuesday Bell has been pulling in the punters over recent days with its very own ‘January sale’.

A selection of drinks - including beers, ciders, wines, spirits, soft drinks and coffee - at the Wetherspoon pub in Lisburn Square have been reduced in price as part of a special offer running until Wednesday, January 17.

Manager Stacey McQuaid said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.”

She added: “As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”