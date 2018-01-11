Lisburn pub’s ‘January sale’ pulling in the punters

Lisburn pub The Tuesday Bell has been pulling in the punters over recent days with its very own ‘January sale’.

A selection of drinks - including beers, ciders, wines, spirits, soft drinks and coffee - at the Wetherspoon pub in Lisburn Square have been reduced in price as part of a special offer running until Wednesday, January 17.

Manager Stacey McQuaid said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.”

She added: “As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”