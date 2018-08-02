Lisburn dog groomer stays ‘cool’ thanks to support from ‘Go For It’

Charlene Marshall recently took part in the ‘Go for It’ programme to create a business plan for her new business Cool K9s, a dog grooming business in Lisburn.

Cool K9s is the 100th business to have received support from the Lisburn Enterprise Organisation (LEO), which is delivering Go for It on behalf of the Council.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, visiting Cool K9s, said: “I was pleased to meet Charlene and hear all about her experience and ambitions as a local entrepreneur. As the 100th business within Lisburn to avail of the current phase of the Go for It programme, Cool K9s’ opening is a milestone that the Council will remember. “Dogs are treated as family members by many of us; and as part of this many family pooches are pampered regularly at a grooming salon. Charlene has been working as a groomer for several years and recently decided to branch out to fulfil her long-held dream of being her own boss. I wish her every success in the years ahead as she takes care of our four legged residents.”

The well-known Go for It programme is the collective responsibility of all eleven councils with the contract being managed by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Charlene added: “I was very pleased with the Go for It programme and found the advice given to be very beneficial in compiling my detailed business plan. As a professional dog groomer, who previously worked for a salary, it was very daunting to take the step to self-employment and I valued the support provided by LEO.

“At Cool K9s I will aim to provide a friendly, affordable, professional and reliable service. I look forward to meeting new clients and their owners.”

To find out more about the Go For It programme. contact 0800 027 0639 or log on to the website www.goforitni.com.