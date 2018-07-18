Lisburn beauty salon scoops top award

Glam Nail and Beauty Salon in Lisburn City Centre was recently awarded the prestigious accolade of Northern Ireland Beauty Salon of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.

Beating off stiff competition from across Northern Ireland Glam Salon were presented with the award at a gala event where they were joined by industry colleagues from over 50 other salons who had been shortlisted.

Lisa, Glam Salon owner said: “Due to it being our first time entering we didn’t think we would win anything and were in complete shock we won our region then went on to win overall beauty salon on the year for Northern Ireland. I am very proud of the team for such an achievement.”

Alderman William Leathem, Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee commended Glam Salon on their win saying, “I would like to congratulate the team at Glam Nails and Beauty on achieving Beauty Salon of the Year for Northern Ireland. We wish the company every success for the future.”