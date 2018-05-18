IN PICTURES: Promoting Lisburn and Castlereagh at the Balmoral Show

Visitors from as far away as Australia were among those who checked out the Lisburn Castlereagh Marquee during the first two days of the Balmoral Show.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, and the Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow were delighted to welcome a number of businessmen from Australia and Israel to the council’s marquee.

It’s understood the businessmen are visiting Northern Ireland with the aim of identifying possible partnerships with businesses in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

The Mayor and Mayoress took the time to visit a number of the trade stands promoting local businesses and community organisations.

“The council was delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the strong partnership that it has with businesses in the local area, some of which are exhibiting in the Lisburn Castlereagh marquee at the 150th Balmoral Show,” a spokesperson said.

The 150th Balmoral Show is running at Balmoral Park, Maze until Saturday, May 19.

For more information log on to www.balmoralshow.co.uk