‘I’m proud that parts of some of the world’s most beautiful cars are produced here’

Lisburn-based Creative Composites has welcomed the start of 2018 by increasing production capacity and building on its reputation as the UK’s most advanced composite manufacturer.

The firm recently welcomed the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Tim Morrow and the Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE to view its premises as part of a series of business engagement visits.

Creative Composites, which produces body parts for some of the world’s best known high performance sports cars, moved to its current site in Knockmore Hill Industrial Estate in 2005, with expansions coming in 2012 and again in 2016.

The company was founded more than 40 years ago and was part of the Boxmore Group. It now employs a workforce of 350, including machine operatives and engineers. Even more impressive is Creative Composites’ list of clients which includes among others, Lotus, for whom they build the majority of parts for their Exige and Elise models.

The moulding presses generate up to 3,000 tonnes of pressure and are capable of producing parts up to 3 metres by 2 metres in size within short cycle times. The parts are then trimmed, cleaned, treated and finished by on-site personnel, before being packed and sent to the relevant customer for assembly.

Councillor Morrow said: “Creative Composites is one of Lisburn Castlereagh’s best kept secrets. I’ve been so impressed by the capabilities exhibited during our visit and proud that parts of some of the world’s most beautiful cars are produced here.

“I’d like to thank the team for accommodating us and helping us gather valuable information about industry in our area.”

Alderman Ewart added: “This company is a real success story. During our visit I was struck by the scale of the facility and the skills involved in taking each piece through the stages of production.”

Jonathan Holmes, Managing Director of Creative Composites, said: “Growth continues on an upwards trajectory and in 2017, as well as acquiring new machinery, we employed additional staff to meet the demands of customers and service new contracts. The relationships we develop are long term and our customers demand and get the highest quality service. The new equipment and our skilled workforce will help us to continue to do this.”