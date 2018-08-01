First phase of £10 million Wallace Village completed

Multi award-winning builder, Porter and Co, has completed the first phase of its latest development, Wallace Village, as it handed over the keys of the new 8,000 sq. ft Eurospar and adjoining eight-pump petrol station to tenants, Henderson Group.

The opening of the locally owned store, marks a major milestone for the £10 million Lisburn development, which will see this impressive, high spec, retail outlet form the heart of the scheme’s village centre, serving hundreds of households in the area’s wider series of residential developments.

Bill Porter, founder and owner of Porter & Co, said the aim of the development was to create a village feel by creating a mix of residential and retail offerings with the builder’s trademark, high-end, Georgian style,

“We’re delighted to welcome Eurospar to its new Wallace Village location,” said Mr Porter. “We pride ourselves on the quality of homes we develop, with an attention to detail both inside and out. However, it is also important to us that we create a community and village-like environment for residents to enjoy.”

Located adjacent to Thaxton roundabout at the intersection of Boomer’s Way and Prince William Road in Lisburn, the Wallace Village Eurospar, occupies the ground floor of a 22,000 sq. ft, three-story building, which has been finished in Porter & Co’s signature rumble brick, natural slate and period-style detailing. The remaining space within this building will encompass office space, an impressive penthouse apartment, plus a fully spec’d Porter & Co show home.

The first phase of the scheme took just eighteen months to complete, with all work carried out directly by Porter & Co’s own highly skilled workforce.

Phase two of the high-end, village-style development is currently underway, which will see seven townhouses, twelve apartments and five smaller retail units added to the existing mix of residential and commercial property and is expected to be completed throughout 2019 /2020.