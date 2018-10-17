Excitement builds for free ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ event

Excitement is building ahead of the ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ free event in Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Wednesday October 24.

Following from the success of last year, the 2018 event will see 37 local businesses and training providers offer jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities as well as using the event to showcase their product range.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, commented: “There is no better opportunity to learn more about the first-class business base we have and the great innovative products that are made right here on our doorstep.

“Many of our leading businesses have high growth plans and want to use this event to highlight career opportunities they have. If you are looking for a new job, a change of career or just a steer in the right direction this is an event you do not want to miss.

“We are fortunate to have so many great businesses located in our Council area and on October 24 we open the doors to the public and help bridge the skills gap in our local economy.”

A number of workshops will run during the event aimed at ‘helping you get the job you want’, including presentation skills for employment and social media etiquette.

The Made in Lisburn Castlereagh event is free and is open to the public from 10am to 3pm. There is no need to book.

For a full list of participating businesses visit www.madeinlisburncastlereagh.com.