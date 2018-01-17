Dunmurry firm continuing to grow its export business

Dunmurry-based Brookvent, Northern Ireland’s leading supplier of energy saving ventilation systems, is currently exporting almost half of its products to markets as far afield as New Zealand.

This significant export rate (48 per cent) has been achieved within six years and is just one the reasons why the company has won a number of awards.

Brookvent won the coveted title of SME of the Year at the recent UTV Business Eye Awards. This accolade joins their other awards that recognise their experience in international markets and success as an SME manufacturer. Brookvent has also set a new industry standard in Heat Recovery Ventilation efficiency.

Representatives from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council recently visited the company’s premises as part of the ongoing series of Made in Lisburn Castlereagh business engagement visits.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “This local business has over 30 years engineering experience in the design, manufacture and supply of market leading ventilation products for residential properties. Over the years its increased product portfolio has met the needs of their customers across both the public and private sectors.

“Brookvent’s strong engineering knowledge has assisted with its growth in foreign markets; and led to the establishment of a base in Poland together with distributorships in Hungary, the Baltics and Russia. Through participation in trade missions to foreign markets Brookvent has achieved its export success.”

He continued: “The evolution of their product range has helped to improve the energy efficiency of the buildings they are installed in, keep running costs down, benefiting the customers after the purchase of a quality product. We are delighted with their engineering skills and achievements and wish them every success in the future.”

Speaking at the visit, the firm’s Managing Director Declan Gormley said: “Brookvent are proof that with the right strategy in place, local SMEs can compete with confidence on the global stage. In 2009 the company had zero export markets outside of the UK and Ireland. Now, prestigious projects in cities as diverse as Warsaw, Sydney and London have become a staple part of Brookvent’s portfolio, growing the brand and customer base across Europe and beyond.”

The aim of the business engagement visits are to profile local businesses, as well as provide them with an opportunity to discuss with council officers and elected representatives the key issues that are important to the individual business.

Any businesses in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area that would like to take part in a business engagement visit should contact the council’s Business Solutions Team on 028 9244 7389.