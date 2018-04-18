‘Digital Garage’ parks up in Lisburn

A free ‘Google Digital Garage’ workshop for individuals, organisations and businesses will run at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on April 26.

The Digital Inclusion Unit, part of the Department of Finance, is working in partnership with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, the Department for Communities and Barclays Digital Eagles to host this event, which is designed to help everyone learn new e-skills and to assist small businesses grow using the Internet.

Paul Wickens, Enterprise Shared Services CEO said: “This is one of a series of events organised as part of the Department of Finance’s Go ON NI campaign to promote a digitally inclusive society.

“Go ON NI events are free sessions held in libraries, community centres and various venues across Northern Ireland. The Digital Garage event is an excellent opportunity for anyone to gain digital skills from how to get online to how to improve their digital marketing skills or boost their online presence.”

Google and Barclays experts will provide information and advice at the event to help attendees improve their digital skills in relation to growing their business, career and confidence online. Department of Finance staff will also be in attendance to advise on available online government services.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “We hope that local business owners will take this opportunity to sit with us and learn how digital tools can help to boost and transform their enterprises. A recent study has shown that businesses that have an online presence grow four to eight times faster than those which don’t. It is vital that businesses get the support they need to grow online and this event will offer them valuable support.”

The Google Digital Garage will take place in the Island Hall at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on April 26 at 10am.

For further information and registration, visit: https://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/dof-information-management-and-data-services/google-garage-registration-form or email future@finance-ni.gov.uk or telephone 028 9025 4741.