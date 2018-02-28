Crepe outlet closes due to ‘zero footfall’

The owner of Flipping Crepes says he was forced to close his outlet in Lisburn Square after just six months as a lack of footfall, particularly in the evenings, meant the business wasn’t economically viable.

Daryl Crothers, who has another outlet in Carrickfergus and an event catering company, said the Lisburn store had opened last summer with seven staff, but just two were left when the shop shut earlier this month.

Flipping Crepes ran a number of promotions and give-aways on social media in a bid to drum up business, but sadly it wasn’t enough to save the outlet from closure.

“There was zero footfall at our end of the square in the evenings. The footfall in Lisburn Square just got worse and worse over the six months we were there and it got to the point it was just no longer economically viable,” Mr Crothers said.

The closure of Flipping Crepes comes just two months after another Lisburn Square business, Alfredo’s on the Square, announced that it was closing down.

A spokesperson for the restaurant broke the news on social media and blamed the decision on the “many challenges of operating a hospitality venue in the city.”

Meanwhile, there was some more positive news for Lisburn Square this week with the official opening of a new office by luxury travel company Revere Travel.