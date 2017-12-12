Chamber shows backing for local businesses

Small Business Saturday, a nationwide initiative to promote local trade and small enterprises, was recently supported by Lisburn Chamber of Commerce.

Recently-elected chamber president, Evan Morton visited a number of city centre retailers to publicise the initiative on December 2. He was accompanied by vice-president Garry MacDonald and committee member and Lisburn Ambassador Chanel McKinstry.

Evan Morton (left) and Garry MacDonald with Karen Patten from the Yellow Door.

“Independent family businesses are the backbone of neighbourhood shopping and Small Business Saturday allows us to focus on their importance to a vibrant city centre,” Mr Morton said.

“The local Lisburn community supporting local businesses whether in retail or hospitality can make a huge difference to the sustainability of many family-owned establishments.”

The Small Business Saturday roadshow bus visited Lisburn in October when local fashion retailer Jonzara was one of 100 businesses chosen to participate in a UK-wide promotional campaign.