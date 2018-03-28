Chamber members get insight into plans for Hillsborough Castle

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce members and guests were delighted to receive a presentation from Historic Royal Palaces on the £20m development plans for Hillsborough Castle.

Castle manager Patricia Corbett addressed the Chamber and outlined the building work that has taken place in the grounds with the construction of a new visitors’ centre and car park.

The gardens are also receiving a major makeover, with the walled garden undergoing total replanting assisted by staff from Kensington Palace.

Internally the castle itself is being transformed, with many of the rooms receiving extensive refurbishment.

The historic property is due to reopen to the public in July this year.

Following a question and answer session, Chamber President Evan Morton thanked Patricia for her “informative and comprehensive presentation”.

“My colleagues and I look forward to July to see the castle and grounds open in their full glory. The investment by Historic Royal Palaces is a great boost to the local economy and the growth in visitors in the coming years will be of benefit to many,” he said.

Meanwhile, April will be a busy month for Lisburn Chamber of Commerce.

On Tuesday 10 the Chamber has organised a presentation on GDPR in association with SERC, while on Wednesday 25 there will be a business study visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre during which RUAS staff will be delivering a presentation on the Balmoral Show.

Members and guests can register online at Eventbrite.co.uk, by emailing the Chamber office, office@lisburnchamber.co.uk or by telephoning 028 9266 2449.