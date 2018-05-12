Chamber members check out new Eikon facilities

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce members and guests recently visited the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park for a tour of the new facilities.

Colm Graham, Sales & Events Manager, welcomed the visitors to the impressive indoor arena and gave an outline of the scale of the facilities and the programme of events it hosts.

Colm Graham, Sales and Events Manager at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Evan Morton, President of Lisburn Chamber of Commerce, and Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at Eikon Exhibition Centre and Balmoral Show.

Chamber members were then taken for a special viewing of the recently built Dr Logan Hall, the new 5,500 sq/m purpose-built events space, adjacent to the existing hall.

The visit was completed with a presentation by Rhonda Geary from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS).

Rhonda spoke about the history of Balmoral Show and gave an insight into the facts and figures and scale of the annual show and how it all comes together in May each year.

Chamber President Evan Morton thanked Colm, Rhonda and the RUAS for hosting the visit by Lisburn Chamber, saying that it had been “an enjoyable and insightful visit.”

Gerry MacDonald with Rhonda Geary, Operations Director at Eikon Exhibition Centre and Balmoral Show.

He passed on the Chamber’s congratulations to RUAS on the 150th anniversary of the show and wished them all the best for a successful 2018 event, which runs from May 16 - 19.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, May 23, the Chamber has organised a business study visit to award-winning Lisburn business, Smiley Monroe.

Members and guests can register online at Eventbrite.co.uk, by emailing the Chamber office at office@lisburnchamber.co.uk or by calling 028 9266 2449.

Barbara Martin and Chanel McKinstry at Lisburn Chamber's business conference at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.