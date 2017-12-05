Chamber members busy putting together diverse calendar of events for 2018

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce recently held its Annual General Meeting in the impressive Assembly Room at Lisburn Museum.

Vice-President Evan Morton reported on a successful year for the Chamber, which included a full calendar of events that were well supported.

Lisburn Chamber of Commerce's new committee.

The election of officers for 2018 saw Mr Morton taking on the role of President, with Garry MacDonald becoming Vice-President. Remaining in position as Treasurer and Honorary Secretary respectively are Stephen Houston and Phillip Sanaghan.

Mr Morton, owner of a local advertising and marketing company, thanked the committee for electing him as President and he went on to outline some key objectives for the year ahead. He paid tribute to three members retiring from the committee, Rowan Black, Billy Rogan and Judith Gill, and thanked them for their contribution over many years. The President stated he was delighted that some new faces have joined the committee and some familiar names have also returned.

Joining the Chamber committee are Peter Hughes from First Trust Bank and Colin McDonald, Chief Executive, RUAS. Returning to the committee is Karen Marshall, Manager of Bow Street Mall, whilst a former President, Belinda O’Neill from Bank of Ireland will be taking up a new role as Chamber Ambassador.

“We now have a strong Chamber committee, who are full of enthusiasm and innovative ideas in order to move the Chamber forward. The Chamber will continue to represent the business community in Lisburn and surrounding areas, and very much look forward to ongoing engagement with the businesses and key stakeholders,” Mr Morton said.

The Chamber is planning a survey of its current members and committee members are already working on a diverse calendar of events for 2018.

Meanwhile, the Chamber will host its much-anticipated ‘Annual Toy Appeal and Christmas Lunch’ on Thursday, December 14 in Lisburn Golf Club, from 12.30pm - 3pm.

The event has become an annual highlight for the Chamber and the local business community, with Barnardo’s NI again receiving the donated toys, which will go directly to disadvantaged families in the Lisburn area.

A number of tickets for the lunch are still available. They can be booked via Eventbrite or by contacting Barbara in the Chamber office on 028 9266 2449.