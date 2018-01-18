Businesses invited to take on sporting challenge

This year’s Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council ‘Business Games Challenge’ is now open for team entries from businesses across the council area.

The three-stage competition will take place between February 7 and March 14 at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn.

The game stages are: Dodgeball on February 7, Wheelchair Basketball on February 22 and Olympic Handball on March 14.

The games, which will take place between 6pm and 9pm on each date, are open to everyone and are suitable for all fitness levels.

This is the second year of the ‘Business Games Challenge’, which is part of the council’s Business Solutions ‘Investing in Health, Profit in Business’ Programme, funded by the Public Health Agency (PHA).

Launching this year’s competition, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “We are hoping to see a good number of local businesses sign up to compete in this challenge. As a council we are proud to be the only council to organise such an innovative programme that combines networking and physical activity for local SMEs.

“I would encourage you to register your team as soon as possible as places are limited to 16 teams. This event will be fun and allow teams to socialise, build up camaraderie and network. Last year 15 teams took part and they definitely demonstrated the great team culture across the local business sector. At each game stage there will winners, with the ‘Business Champion’ being crowned at the end of all three stages.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “The social aspect of the Business Games Challenge is fun but there are also positive health benefits of participating in team sports and this is one of the key foundations of the Invest in Health, Profit in Business Programme.

“I would like to thank the PHA for funding this project that was implemented by the council. It is a fantastic example of partnership working and supported one of our main goals of encouraging as many people as possible to become involved in physical activity to increase health and wellbeing.”

Barbara Porter, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Senior Officer from the Public Health Agency’s Belfast and South Eastern Team, commented: “The PHA is excited to once again partner with our council colleagues to provide opportunities for our local businesses to let their staff have a bit of fun, burn off any work stress from the day and to work as a team.

“Physical activity is one way to improve individuals’ health and wellbeing but is hard to factor into busy lives. These games give participants the chance to try something new in a friendly environment supported by their colleagues.”

Any local businesses interested in entering a team in the challenge should email Kevin Madden, Sports Development Officer, at kevin.madden@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

