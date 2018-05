Traffic and travel advice has been issued for the Balmoral Show 2018.

The show will be taking place daily from 9.30 on from Wednesday 16th to Saturday 19th May at Balmoral Park, Maze Long Kesh, Lisburn.

A post on the Balmoral Show website advises those hoping to attend, in a bid to ease congestion around the Showgrounds, to leave their vehicles at home and use public transport.