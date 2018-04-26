Awards success for JP Corry Lisburn

JP Corry Lisburn was crowned overall winner at the fifth Octabuild Builders Merchant Awards Northern Ireland, which were held recently at the Hilton Hotel in Belfast.

The Hillsborough Old Road firm was described by the awards judges as “an exceptionally well-run business”.

Michael Gilvary, Branch Manager at JP Corry Lisburn, attributes the branch’s win to the efforts made by the team to continuously strive for improvement.

“Having already won Octabuild awards in our branch, including the best overall award in 2012, we listened to the judges’ feedback and used it to help us identify target areas for improvement,” he said.

“That, along with engaging with and listening to our customers, has helped us to identify and implement improvements across all areas of our business.”

Michael added that extensive improvements have been made at the branch including a remerchandising project to make it more customer friendly, a refurbishment of the trade centre with a new entrance created and new showrooms.