A ‘stepping stone’ to employment

Specialist support and training organisation, Stepping Stones NI, which is based in Lisburn, has launched a new campaign to highlight how people with learning difficulties are excelling in employment.

The campaign aims to tackle negative connotations of people with a learning difficulty and to highlight that with the right support people with a learning difficulty can excel in employment.

Michael Byrne (32) from Lisburn was supported by Stepping Stones NI to gain new skills and secure a work placement with Lisburn Bowl in 2017.

Michael impressed his employer so much that he was offered a permanent post as recreational assistant after a work placement organised by the charity and he is now regarded as a valuable asset to the Lisburn Bowl team.

Lisburn Bowl Operations Manager, Aoife Loughran said: “Michael is a committed and dedicated member of our team. We worked with Stepping Stones NI to make reasonable adjustments to working conditions and environments and Michael has excelled.”

Michael is excited to feature in the campaign. “I have gained so much confidence and I absolutely love my job at Lisburn Bowl,” he said. “It is great to feel part of a team and to work with brilliant people.”

Employers can find out more about the campaign online at www.steppingstonesni.com.