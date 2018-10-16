£28m Lisburn investment brings 300 engineering jobs

Almost 300 high value engineering jobs are to be created in Lisburn with the announcement of a £28 million investment by local firm Camlin.

The business, established by serial entrepreneur John Cunningham, develops and supplies innovative engineering solutions, primarily for the electricity and rail industries.

The new posts will untlimately bring more than £9.5m in salaries into the local economy and provide a major boost for skilled employment.

Speaking at the official opening of new facilities at Camlin’s headquarters, Invest NI chief executive Alastair Hamilton said: “Camlin is a high-tech manufacturer and this significant expansion marks an exciting chapter in the strategic growth of the business.

“We have been working closely with Camlin to help the company realise its global potential. Our offer of £5million will support the company’s multi million pound investment in R&D, skills, property and job creation.

“These commitments will see Camlin’s future research, engineering, design and manufacturing activities centred in Northern Ireland, which is positive news for our local engineering sector.”

Camlin operates with the vision of bringing revolutionary products to life for a wide range of industries and also has interests in a number of R&D projects in a variety of scientific sectors.

The Camlin operation spans over 21 countries across the globe and currently employs 251 people at its Lisburn site.

“This major investment is part of an ambitious and strategic growth plan designed to help us increase our global sales and market presence,” said Mr Cunningham, who was made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List last year.

“Innovation through new product development and training for our workforce has been a major focus for us as we work to position ourselves competitively to successfully enter new high value markets.

“Our ethos is based around delivering high tech solutions and our new staff are involved in leading edge technologies across R&D and manufacturing disciplines.

“This new building is giving us the scope to accommodate an increased workforce and fully implement our growth plans.

“We are delighted with the support we have received from Invest NI which has enabled us to recruit new staff quickly and develop new products with global sales potential.”