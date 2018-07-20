£1.8m investment by Enterprise Organisation

Continuing confidence in the ability of SME’s to provide jobs and economic growth has been key to the decision to develop a new £1.8m accommodation block at Lisburn Enterprise Organisation (LEO), its Chief Executive Aisling Owens said.

The building was officially opened recently by businessman James Leckey, founder and CEO of a locally based company which designs and manufactures equipment for children with special needs throughout the world.

Almost three quarters of the 10,000 square feet additional space at LEO has already been taken up by 16 new businesses employing 50 people, and which includes firms involved in design, consultancy, construction related services as well as IT and data support.

Ms Owens said: “Lisburn is fortunate to be characterised by a strong business and professional services sector which is forecast to punch above its weight in terms of economic growth over the next two years. So we are confident that our development will contribute to the success of this sector locally.”