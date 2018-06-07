Budding artists invited to Whitemountain

Whitemountain and District Community Association (WDCA) is looking for budding artists to take part in a very special outdoor tutored workshop on Saturday June 23 at Belshaws Quarry Nature Reserve and Sculpture Park on Bensons Road.

The workshop will be tutored by BBC Bog Painting Challenge finalist Jennifer Morrow from Whitemountain and Sculptor Helen Hanse, the creator of ‘Flora and Fauna’ sculpture in the park.

The workshop is a spin-off event following the Association’s recent opening to the public of the addition of four more sculptures to the sculpture park aspect of the reserve which is an Area of Special Scientific Interest.

John Belshaw, from WDCA commented: “This workshop is a first for us to attempt and with two great artists as tutors this will be a very special workshop. The workshop will run from 10am to 3pm with a special musical lunch interlude to hear the unique acoustics of this location. Anyone interested in the workshop can find out more on a page on our website www.bqsp.co.uk.”