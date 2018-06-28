Boys’ Brigade walk 35 miles to their new home at Newport

The Boys’ Brigade Northern Ireland District ‘Made their way Home’ on a sponsored 35 mile walk from their previous Headquarters Rathmore in Larne to their newly renovated home at the former Newport Primary school in Culcavy, just outside Hillsborough on Saturday June 23.

NI District Vice-President Rev Dr Trevor McCormick and District Trustee Drew Buchanan MBE led a small but mighty band of walkers, some walking all and some walking part of the 35 mile route; making their way from Larne to Carrickfergus, along the Shore Road to Belfast City Centre then via Lisburn to Culcavy.

Back row l-r: Anne Poots officer in 1st Hillsborough BB; Jonathan Gracey Director for NI; David Blevins, Northern Ireland District President; Drew Buchanan MBE, President of East Antrim BB Battalion who organised and completed the 35 mile walk along with fellow walkers Gary Hull BB Officer in 1st Hillsborough, Rev Dr Trevor McCormick and Cllr Uel Mackin Mayor of Lisburn. Front row are Anchor Boys (in red) and Junior Section boys from 1st Hillsborough BB who unveiled the bricks.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Uel Mackin welcomed the walkers at the boundary of the Belfast and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area at Seymour Hill to cheer them on the final leg of their journey through Lisburn to Culcavy.

Supporters at Newport welcoming the sponsored walkers home after the long 35 mile walk. Pictured centre is Jason Watton BB leader from 1st Legacurry who completed the walk.

Turning the Corner into Culcavy road with Newport in sight led by 17th Belfast BB Band (St John the Baptist, Blacks Road).

Junior section boys tucking into burgers at the campfire during the evening celebration of Making it Home.