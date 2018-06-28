Boys’ Brigade walk 35 miles to their new home at Newport

The Boys’ Brigade Northern Ireland District ‘Made their way Home’ on a sponsored 35 mile walk from their previous Headquarters Rathmore in Larne to their newly renovated home at the former Newport Primary school in Culcavy, just outside Hillsborough on Saturday June 23.
NI District Vice-President Rev Dr Trevor McCormick and District Trustee Drew Buchanan MBE led a small but mighty band of walkers, some walking all and some walking part of the 35 mile route; making their way from Larne to Carrickfergus, along the Shore Road to Belfast City Centre then via Lisburn to Culcavy.
The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Uel Mackin welcomed the walkers at the boundary of the Belfast and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area at Seymour Hill to cheer them on the final leg of their journey through Lisburn to Culcavy.