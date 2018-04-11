Boost for local cricket club

Two Dunmurry based cricket clubs will benefit in their match preparations thanks to The Alpha Programme and its first funding allocation for 2018.

Dunmurry Sports Association Cricket Club at Fullerton Park was successful within the Small Grants Scheme, which offers up to £10k support for projects.

Fullerton Park is the home venue for both Dunmurry Cricket Club and Cooke Collegians Cricket Club, who have plans to field five teams in the coming season providing more opportunities for young people in the sport in the area.

Now in its tenth year, the popular Alpha Programme distributes funding through the Landfill Communities Fund to a range of community led and biodiversity projects within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn. Alpha Resource Management developed the programme in 2008; it is a waste management and green energy company within the Lagan Group.

The £7,544 support through the Alpha Programme will enhance cricketing facilities at Fullerton Park Playing Fields in Dunmurry, which are owned by Belfast City Council. The project will provide a fenced storage area along with sight screens, practice nets and a wicket cover.

Richard Rogers, who oversees the Alpha Programme said; “We are delighted to support the Clubs.”