Be smarter with your water

NI Water is launching a new campaign calling on customers in Lisburn to be Smarter with their Water and to adopt lifelong habits to help protect the environment and look after our most precious of resources - water.

NI Water’s Environmental Outreach & Learning Officer, Anna Killen, explained how everyone can save water by looking at everyday habits and seeing where they can be changed.

“We know there are some excellent examples of people saving water in their everyday lives, from turning off the tap when they brush their teeth, to washing clothes with a full load in a washing machine,” she said. “We are calling for everyone to adopt these simple habits into their everyday lives. Waterbutts are also a great way to save water around the garden. A waterbutt collects rainwater and can be used for watering plants, filling ponds, washing windows and cars.”

Some top tips from NI Water include turn off the tap when brushing your teeth, shorten your shower, wash your car with a bucket and sponge, use a watering can, use a bowl for washing vegetables, fix leaking taps, fill the kettle with only as much water as you need, and simply turning off the tap while washing your hands can save over six litres of water every minute.

More advice and tips can be found at www.niwater.com.