Barbaric attack on young dog in Lurgan

Two people have been arrested following a barbaric act of animal cruelty in Lurgan.

Police are investigating following the report of animal cruelty on Monday, February 5.

Police received a report that a young dog had been killed in the Ailsbury Park area of the town yesterday evening.

Two males have been arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and remain in police custody at this time.

Police are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to contact officers in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 1135 05/02/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

There has been widespread disgust at the attack on the animal, the details of which are too upsetting for us to fully report.

Police have also appealed to the public to resist ‘naming and shaming’ the suspects on social media for fear of prejudicing any possible court proceedings.