Band championship returns to Moira

Moira Demesne will once again provide the perfect setting for the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Pipe Band Championships on Saturday August 4.

Organised in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland (RSPBANI) Branch, the glorious sounds of pipes and drums will fill the air in Moira when approximately forty six pipe bands and forty seven drum majors will battle it out to be crowned 2018 champions.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee speaking at the Championship launch, said: “As a former piper myself I am delighted that the Council has once again partnered with the RSPBANI to host a prestigious Pipe Band Championship. Over the years the Council has strengthened its relationship with the RSPBANI; and I would like to thank all those in the Northern Ireland Branch for their work in helping to secure this event in Moira once again.

“The Council is expecting large crowds to descend on Moira Demesne to have a great family day out as supporters from all the competing bands show their support for the pipes and drums.

“We hope they are joined by lovers of music from across the Council area and beyond. The sights and sounds of hundreds of pipers and drummers is remarkable and not to be missed.”

There will also be a wide range of food and trade stalls to visit in Moira Demesne during the Championships.

The competition will start at 11.30am and will run until approximately 6.15pm. Admission is free and car parking is available on site.