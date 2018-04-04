Balmoral Show 2018 gets a local sponsor

The RUAS, organisers of the Balmoral Show, are delighted to announce that Moira Cosmetic Dental are on board as sponsors at the 2018 Show.

They are sponsoring the Private Driving and Hackney Classes. Vickie White, RUAS, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Moira Cosmetic Dental as a new sponsor this year. Based locally, the award winning dental team will also be in attendance at this year’s Show and we look forward to welcoming them.’

You can visit Moira Cosmetic Dental in the Eikon Shopping Village at this year’s Show, stand number EK35. Derek, from Moira Cosmetic Dental said: “We are delighted to be part of the show this year, it is fantastic opportunity to promote the local area to people from all over the province.

“Our team are particularly delighted to be involved with many of them from farming backgrounds.”

The 150th Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday, May 16 until Saturday, May 19.

For the latest updates on the Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook and Twitter.