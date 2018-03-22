Baillies Mills Accordion Band take part in Kilkenny St Patrick’s Festival

Members of Baillies Mills Accordion Band were delighted to be invited to take part in the St Patrick’s Festival Kilkenny.

The local musicians and friends spent two nights at the 4-Star Hotel Kilkenny, taking in the culture and entertainment of this event.

On Sunday morning they played in Kilkenny Presbyterian Church. On Sunday evening they were scheduled to play at a concert in Saint Canice’s Cathedral featuring the Garda Band and Kilkenny Jazz Ensemble but unfortunately the concert was cancelled due to bad weather.

An alternative concert was quickly arranged in Hotel Kilkenny where Baillies Mills Accordion Band received a rapturous standing ovation after entertaining an audience which included some people from as far afield as New York.

The fundraiser, organised by the ‘Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics’ involved police from both North and South working together for this charity.