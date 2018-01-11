Award presented to Meadowvale

The Annual Prestige Access Awards Ceremony was held recently at the Lagan Valley Island Conference Centre in Lisburn.

These Awards are given to owners, architects and builders who have gone the extra mile when designing new and renovating existing buildings in order that those with a disability can have access to and move around as independently as possible.

The Ceremony commenced with Mr Philip Beattie, Chairman of the Trust, welcoming everyone, followed by Mr Tim Morrow, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council welcoming the Trust on behalf of the Council and thanking them for holding the Awards in the city of Lisburn.

Meadowvale Court in Lisburn, which is owned by Lisburn & Castlereagh Triangle Housing Association, was one of the recipients of the awards.

Meadowvale Court is a recently completed £1.9million scheme, comprising of 13 supported living apartments and a wheelchair bungalow, complete with staff facilities. This property has been developed in partnership between Triangle Housing Association and Cedar Foundation. The new accommodation has been designed for adults with brain injuries, physical sensory or neurological disabilities.

Residents at Meadowvale Court live independently within their own comfortable living space but with the support of twenty-four hour on site qualified staff who also ensure the implementation of each residents care plan.