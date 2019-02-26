Award hopes for city centre and farm shop

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has announced the shortlist for this year’s RICS Awards 2019, Northern Ireland, which includes some of the most loved local built environment projects.

In Lisburn, the City Centre Public Realm project is one of six projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted in two categories, as it is for consideration in both the Regeneration and Design Through Innovation categories. The Shed farm shop in Maghaberry is also in the running, in the Commercial category.

The Lisburn City Centre Public Realm Project has delivered transformational regeneration benefits focused on the Market Square and nearby streetscapes. The project has given the City Centre a strong visual identity, inspired by its linen-focused heritage. Innovative features including the interactive light floor and leaping water jets have contributed to the City Centre becoming increasingly distinctive and engaging to visit. Events are enjoyed, vacancy levels have been reduced and new businesses have been attracted, stimulating wider, ongoing benefits for Lisburn.

A former cattle byre, The Shed has been brought back into use to create a farm shop in the village of Maghaberry, showcasing the best of local produce and provenance for use by the people of the village and visitors alike. Located on the periphery of the village and taking advantage of the rural aspect, The Shed has become a popular gathering point and is promoting a positive identity of Maghaberry as a destination and realise its future development potential.

The RICS Awards 2019 will be held on May 30 at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast.