Asa is on his way to the USA

Lisburn man Asa Mallon, a second year student at the University of Liverpool, will join a class of 30 student participants representing Northern Ireland and Ireland as part of the Washington Ireland Program for Service and Leadership (WIP) this year.

WIP inspires and develops promising leaders through an exceptional program committed to building a future of peace and prosperity for Northern Ireland and Ireland.

Selection for WIP 2018 was highly competitive with three hundred students from across the island of Ireland competing for the opportunity to be on the class, and ultimately to become part of an active WIP alum network seeking to make a difference in their communities.

“I am thrilled to be selected for such a prestigious program and can’t wait to see how this experience will shape my personal and professional outlook,” said Asa.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently launched WIP’s New York Program by speaking about his experience on WIP at the Irish Consulate in New York City. “It helped me develop my view of the wider world…and without it perhaps I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said.

If you would like to follow the progress of Asa and others this summer you can follow their blogs and view photos at www.wiprogram.org.