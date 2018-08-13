Artists announced for Hilden Beer and Music Festival

Over 20 artists will play Ireland’s longest running annual beer and music festival at Hilden Brewery, Lisburn over the bank holiday weekend from August 24 to 26.

Now celebrating its 36th year and located at Irelands oldest independent brewery, the festival showcases the finest collection of music, complemented by the wide range of local beers, ciders and spirits available across the weekend.

The 2018 event is set to be bigger than ever with more acts, more stages and a host of family friendly activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

The line up:

LARKS | REBEKAH FITCH | HUNKPAPA | THE UNHOLY GOSPEL BAND | REEVAH | VOKXEN | BRASH ISAAC | ORLAITH & MOLLIE | GUILTY PLEASURES DISCO | HAND MODELS | TONY VILLIERS AND THE VILLIANS | WILFIE | PAYOLA UPLUGGED | THE COOL HAND STRING BAND | JOEL (MAGICIAN) | NASA ASSASSIN | THE CROSSFIRE HURRICANES | MATTY JAMES CASSIDY & THE IRREGULARS | ILLEGAL SMILE | THE HILLBILLY BILTONG BAND | RAISED ON ROCK | MONGREL STATE |

Frances Maguire from Hilden Brewery said: “I’m very much looking forward to the 2018 event, we have an incredible few days of music planned, the finest in local ales and ciders plus a new dedicated local gin bar. There will also be a host of surprises along the way! We would also like to thank our sponsors – Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Tourism Northern Ireland and BAC.”

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, said: “I was delighted along with the Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin to be part of the launch of this upcoming festival. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is pleased to support such a well-organised event which has a packed programme of bands and solo artists and makes our city a more colourful and vibrant place. This local attraction will also be showcasing its gourmet food and speciality beers.

“From blues and rock to traditional and acoustic sets, the festival looks set to transcend all musical genres, showcasing local, national and international talent and I know that this Bank Holiday Weekend festival will be a must for all music lovers and beer connoisseurs.”