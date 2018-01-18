Army Cadet Force opens recruitment drive for teens

The Army Cadet Force has launched its latest membership drive with an action-packed agenda available in Detachments right across Northern Ireland, including Lisburn, Moira and Dromore.

From boredom-busting outdoor adventure to confidence-building accreditations, becoming a Cadet can help today’s teenagers to break away from social networking to create a new network of friends, gaining skills, tackling real life challenges and discovering hidden talents and strengths in the process.

Colonel Keith Dowell, Commandant of 2nd (NI) Battalion ACF said: “We pride ourselves on offering ‘serious fun’ with courses, awards and training which will instil in every Cadet a real sense of achievement.”

Cadet membership is open to boys and girls from age 12 to 18 and, right now, Detachments are encouraging potential new members to come along and see for themselves what the Cadet movement has to offer.

Locally, Cadets meet at Dromore High School each Monday at 7:30pm; and at Conway Street in Lisburn and at Moira Primary School at 7pm on Tuesdays. To find out more call 0800 730 730 or visit www.armycadets.com.