Appeal to help catch local ‘grinches’ who damaged Dromara’s Christmas Tree

Police have appealed for witnesses or information after the Christmas tree in Dromara was vandalised in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The Star reported last week how staff from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council had to install replacement lights and decorations on the tree following the incident.

Read more: ‘Mindless act’: Village’s Christmas tree wrecked by vandals



Whilst DUP Councillor Janet Gray MBE, who was “privileged and honoured” to switch the village’s Christmas tree lights on December 2, hit out at those responsible for the “malicious vandalism”.

Police have now posted an appeal seeking information for “some local grinches”.

Posting on social media, they said: “Did you hear or see anything suspicious? Your information could be important.

“If you do have any information please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 611 24/12/17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800555111.”