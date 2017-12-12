Another food outlet closing down in Lisburn

More sad news for local food lovers as ANOTHER restaurant has announced they are closing.

The Pizza Base on Castle Street confirmed on Tuesday (December 12) that were no longer trading.

This news follows the closure of local restaurant Alfredo’s which closed earlier this month.

Posting on their Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to announce that The Pizza Base Lisburn has now closed for business.

“Thank you for all your support and custom over the past two years.

“We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year.”