Amy kicks the competition

Lisburn teenager, Amy Stewart (13), is celebrating after being crowned British Freestyle Champion at the British Taekwondo National Competition in London.

Amy triumphed following a boost from Phoenix Natural Gas in the form of a sports bursary to help her compete at the event.

The rising star, who trains with Lisburn Taekwondo Club at the Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, is the first person from Northern Ireland ever to win the title, which requires athletes to perform a routine to music combining high performance Taekwondo with acrobatic action.

Taekwondo instructor, Master Peter Stewart, said: “Amy has been training since she was six years old and thanks to a lot of hard work she’s just gone from strength to strength. In 2017 Amy achieved her black belt Dan grade and has won 23 medals in UK and Irish Taekwondo championships in the past year.

“Amy’s recent win a the British Nationals is the peak of her success to date and we are working now on training for the Taekwondo Team GB which will see Amy travel to Hamburg in Germany next month. Amy is a fantastic ambassador for Taekwondo in Northern Ireland and we are delighted to see her achieve her goals as she works towards her ultimate dream to be the first junior competitor to represent Northern Ireland at the European and World Taekwondo Championships.”