Almost Home Animal Rescue in Moira are holding an open day at Moira Demesne on Sunday September 23 from 2pm-5pm.

The event will be an opportunity for people to find out more about the work of Almost Home and everyone is invited to come along.

There will be dog shows held on the day, with entry from 2pm-3pm, as well as face painting, a raffle and entertainment from Q Radio’s Mark Lima.