Allen Logistics – a driving force for 50 years

Celebrating 50 years in business, Moira-based Allen Logistics NI Ltd is driving forward with substantial growth in the transport industry.

The company has employed an additional 22 new members of staff within the last six months and increased their warehousing capacity to 60,000 sq ft on their four acre site.

At a recent visit to the award-winning company, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council discussed the milestones that have placed Allen Logistics as the number one pallet distributor in Northern Ireland.

The Mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow, led the Council delegation to the company and said: “Allen Logistics NI Ltd has experienced rapid growth over the last few years and now the business is in an advantageous position to service its customer base right across Ireland and Europe. Their fleet of modern, high specification vehicles are supported by warehousing and distribution facilities and the company is continually adding value to their offering. This family-owned business is clearly benefitting from our strategic location on the North-South economic corridor, reinforcing the fact that Lisburn Castlereagh is Northern Ireland’s premier investment location. We are delighted with their achievements and wish them every success in the future.”

Speaking at the visit Managing Director, James Allen, said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating 50 years in business and we put our success down to our high level of customer service and the ability to move with the times. We started out life as a small, independent general haulage firm moving goods around Northern Ireland with just two lorries but now we work across multiple sectors of the road haulage industry and have an additional depot located in Leicester. In recent years the company has reinvented itself by rebranding, investing in new technology, and becoming a member of various pallet networks in order to grow the business on a multi-national scale.”

“Looking to the future, Allen Logistics NI Ltd is keen to continue to explore new aspects of the transport industry in order to grow over the next 50 years, whilst still maintaining those all-important service lead values”, he continued.

The Council delegation met with Allen Logistics as part of its ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ visits and the Council’s wider invest programme. The aim of the visits are to profile local businesses, as well as an opportunity to discuss the key issues that are important to the individual business. The Council has always enjoyed strong links with the business sector and these visits will strengthen this even further.

If your business is in the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council area and would like to take part in a ‘Made in Lisburn Castlereagh’ business engagement visit contact the Council’s Business Solutions team on Tel: 028 9244 7390