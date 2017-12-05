Alfredo’s on the Square announce they’ve closed down

Local restaurant Alfredo’s on the Square has announced that they are now closed for business.

A spokesperson broke the news on social media and blamed the decision on the ‘many challenges of operating a hospitality venue in the city.’

The restaurant which was originally at Pipers Hill, was one of the first tenants at Lisburn Square and celebrated their one year anniversary at their new location back in March.

Posting on their Facebook page, they said: “As Christmas 2017 fast approaches, it is with great sadness and much regret that we announce that Alfredo’s on the Square has closed for business. When we first opened on the Square, our hopes and goals were to enhance the night life of Lisburn, and bring a new dining experience to the city centre.

“Regrettably, faced with the many challenges of operating a hospitality venue in the city, this did not work out for us, and as we bid you a final “Arrivederci” we would like to say a sincere thank you to all those customers who supported us over the past five years on both Piper’s Hill and Lisburn Square.

“Have a very Happy Christmas Season and a prosperous New Year. best wishes, Richard, Ionut, Alfredo and the team.”