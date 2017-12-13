Alderman Allan Ewart receives his MBE from Prince Charles

Lisburn councillor, Alderman Allan Ewart, has received an MBE for his services to local government.

Allan was presented with his MBE by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales at the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Last week Allan travelled with his wife Denise, daughter, Lynne and son-in-law Philip to London. He said: “I am very pleased and humbled to have been awarded an MBE. It is a real honour and especially significant for me because it is for work which I really enjoy with the Council and the community. It was a very special occasion for my family and myself which we will all treasure.

“It was an honour to meet Prince Charles. I said I had travelled from Lisburn and he in turn mentioned Hillsborough Castle, the official residence of Her Majesty the Queen in Northern Ireland.”

Allan has been an Elected Member with the former Lisburn City Council and Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council since 2005.

He held the Office of Mayor in the former Council and over the years has held a number of positions on Council Committees. He works with all of his fellow Elected Members on the Council and with Council Officers on many projects and initiatives.

He is currently Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee and has a keen interest in business development, industry, investment and growth for all of the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.