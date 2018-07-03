Aghalee gets ready for the Twelfth

Preparations are now well underway for this year’s Glorious Twelfth, which will be held in Aghalee.

The parade will move off at 11.30am from the Soilderstown Road heading into Aghalee, turning right onto the B12 and then turning right onto Chapel Road. The field is on the left hand side just before Gortrany Road. Aghalee District LOL No 2 along with guests will lead the parade followed by Glenavy District LOL No 4, Magheragall District LOL No 9, Ballinderry District LOL No 3, Derriaghy District LOL No 11, Lisburn District LOL No 6 and Hillsborough District LOL No 19.

Magheragall First WLOL 151 Front Row Wor Sister Pauline Canmore WM, Wor Sister Ismay Moore DDM & County Grand Secretary of County Grand Lodge of Antrim, Wor Sister Denise Stephenson Dist. Sec & Assistant County Grand Secretary, Back Row Sister Kathleen Leathem, Sister Elizabeth Hendron PM & Chaplain

Fields for car parking is available on both sides of the road, and organisers have requested that all vehicles for car parks come via the Chapel Road direction from the A26. Those taking part in the parade will be using the Soilderstown Road. Disabled parking will be within the Demonstration Field and parking charges will be £5 per vehicle. Anyone who has not yet got their disabled parking permits can still do so by contacting the District Secretary, Robert Forsythe on 07793 219330. Please note that the roads will close at 10.30am.

Every assistance will be given to Doctors, nurses, social workers, ambulances, members of the clergy etc who require access to homes along the route.

The Twelfth is the biggest day in the Orange calendar and everyone is invited to come along to Aghalee to watch the parade and everyone is welcome in the field for the platform proceedings which will commence at 2pm. There will be something for all the family, with picnics, plenty of hot and cold food vendors including ice cream vans with free children’s entertainment being provided in the field.

The return parade will leave again at 4.30pm with Districts in the following order Glenavy, Magheragall, Ballinderry, Derriaghy, Lisburn, Hillsborough and Aghalee.

Lisburn WLOL 207 seated L to R Sister Marlene Smyth Secretary WLOL 207, Wor Sister Marie Dean PDM Antrim District WLOL No 3,'Back row, Wor Sister Lyndsay Donaghy WM WLOL207, Wor Sister Joanne Lavery PM.

On the day Aghalee District will be collecting for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The WDM of Aghalee District LOL No 2, Wor Bro Kenny Hull said: “We are all looking forward to welcoming you back to Aghalee for the 328th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. It is hard to believe that it is seven years from the South Antrim Combine came to Aghalee. Aghalee District are looking forward to a very enjoyable day for all.”

Lodges recently held a Pre 12th Gala Dinner and Ulster Scots evening. Wor Bro Kenny Hull welcomed everyone to the evening and a lovely meal with excellent entertainment was enjoyed by all.

Glenavy District LOL No 4 Officers front row L to R Most Wor Bro John Morrow Most Wor Grand Master of Australia, Wor Bro Ken Harbinson WDM & Wor Bro Stanley Bamford DDM.'Back Row Bro Rev Nicholas Cooper Chaplain LOL 73, Wor Bro Mervyn Bolton Dist. Lect, Wor Bro Charles Hamilton, District Treas.

Ballinderry District LOL No 3 Officers Front Row L to R Wor Bro Norman Bell PDM &'Deputy County Grand Master of Co Antrim Grand Orange Lodge, Most Wor Bro John Morrow Most Wor Grand Master of Australia, Wor Bro Francis Beckett WDM and Wor Bro Walter Boal DDM. 'Back Row Wor Bro Sam McConnell WM LOL 147, Wor Bro Sandy Wilson Dist. Secretary, Wor Bro Graham McDonald Dist. Lect, Wor Bro Neil Gilmore WM LOL 86

Derriaghy District LOL No 11 Front Row is Wor Bro Andrew McCabe WDM, Wor Bro Maurice Kirkwood, County Grand Treasurer & PDM, Wor Bro Sam Moulds DDM,'Back row, Bro Stanley Brown Wor Bro Tony Long Wor Bro Arthur Graham PDM Wor Bro Uel Moulds PM & Wor Bro Noel Agnew PDM

Hillsborough District LOL No 19 L to R Wor Bro Douglas Hoare Dist. Sec, Wor Bro Philip Nelson WDM, Wor Bro Marc Cairns DDM, Wor Robert Mitchell PDM & Dist. Treas

Lisburn District LOL No 6 L to R Wor Bro Henry Smith PDM, Wor Bro Stephen Croft WDM, 'Sister Marlene Smyth Sec WLOL 207 Wor Bro Fred Willoughby PDM , 'Back Row Bro Edwin Poots MLA, Wor Sister Lyndsay Donaghy WM WLOL 207, Wor Sister Joanne Lavery PM WLOL 207 , Wor Bro Jonathan Beattie PDM, Wor Sister Marie Dean PDM Antrim District No 3, Bro Paul Porter LOL 152, Wor Bro Jim Halliday LOL 164, Wor Bro Robert Orr PDM, Wor Bro Tom Kerr PDM.

Aghalee District LOL No 2 Front row L to R is Wor Bro David Hendron Dist. Treas, Wor Bro Kenneth Hull WDM, Wor Bro Wilfie Brown PDM, DDM Wor Bro Trevor Montgomery Dist. Chaplain Wor Back row Bro Robert Forsythe Dist. Sec, Bro Duncan Malcom, Wor Bro Stephen Lavery, Bro Thomas Fenning, Bro Alan Lavery, Bro Keith Reid, Bro Cyril King Bro Timmy Woods Sec LOL 236