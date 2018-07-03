Aghalee gets ready for the Twelfth

Preparations are now well underway for this year’s Glorious Twelfth, which will be held in Aghalee.
The parade will move off at 11.30am from the Soilderstown Road heading into Aghalee, turning right onto the B12 and then turning right onto Chapel Road. The field is on the left hand side just before Gortrany Road. Aghalee District LOL No 2 along with guests will lead the parade followed by Glenavy District LOL No 4, Magheragall District LOL No 9, Ballinderry District LOL No 3, Derriaghy District LOL No 11, Lisburn District LOL No 6 and Hillsborough District LOL No 19.
Fields for car parking is available on both sides of the road, and organisers have requested that all vehicles for car parks come via the Chapel Road direction from the A26. Those taking part in the parade will be using the Soilderstown Road. Disabled parking will be within the Demonstration Field and parking charges will be £5 per vehicle. Anyone who has not yet got their disabled parking permits can still do so by contacting the District Secretary, Robert Forsythe on 07793 219330. Please note that the roads will close at 10.30am.
Every assistance will be given to Doctors, nurses, social workers, ambulances, members of the clergy etc who require access to homes along the route.
The Twelfth is the biggest day in the Orange calendar and everyone is invited to come along to Aghalee to watch the parade and everyone is welcome in the field for the platform proceedings which will commence at 2pm. There will be something for all the family, with picnics, plenty of hot and cold food vendors including ice cream vans with free children’s entertainment being provided in the field.
The return parade will leave again at 4.30pm with Districts in the following order Glenavy, Magheragall, Ballinderry, Derriaghy, Lisburn, Hillsborough and Aghalee.
On the day Aghalee District will be collecting for the Alzheimer’s Society.
The WDM of Aghalee District LOL No 2, Wor Bro Kenny Hull said: “We are all looking forward to welcoming you back to Aghalee for the 328th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. It is hard to believe that it is seven years from the South Antrim Combine came to Aghalee. Aghalee District are looking forward to a very enjoyable day for all.”
Lodges recently held a Pre 12th Gala Dinner and Ulster Scots evening. Wor Bro Kenny Hull welcomed everyone to the evening and a lovely meal with excellent entertainment was enjoyed by all.