Motorists are advised that the southbound lane of the A1 Banbridge to Newry Road is currently closed due to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes for their journeys.

Police Newry, Mourne and Down have also said that due to a serious collision, the A1 Dual Carriageway is closed southbound from The Boulevard at Banbridge.

Traffic is being diverted through Loughbrickland.