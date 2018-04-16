1st Lisburn Company BB Annual Inspection & Display

Memories of a much-loved BB Captain and Company President were recalled at 1st Lisburn Boys’ Brigade Company Annual Inspection & Display held in the Island Hall, Lagan Valley Island on Saturday 14th April.

The late George Toombs BEM who passed away in August 2017 was Captain of 1st Lisburn Boys’ Brigade Company (affiliated to Railway Street Presbyterian Church) from 1980 to 1997 and was Company President from 1997 to 2017. In his report David Cleland, the current BB Captain, said, “Words can’t explain the impact that George has had within 1st Lisburn BB and in my own life personally.

We all loved him and he always wanted the best experience for every boy who attended BB. From summer camps, to rope skills, to crafts and a variety of sports he was an inspirational leader to hundreds of boys for many years. George was a great source of encouragement to us all. He loved being at our Displays and Enrolment Services and I’m so glad of the active role he played within the Company. He will be greatly missed but we thank God for his faithfulness and the precious memories we have of our late Captain and President”.

David continued, “I’m delighted to welcome George’s wife Anna and family along this evening and it’s a special honour to welcome George’s son Ronnie as our Inspecting Officer. Ronnie, who also presented the awards, was a former member of 1st Lisburn BB under the leadership of his late father. In an emotional tribute to his late father Ronnie, on behalf of his mother and family said a big thank you to all BB Company members past and present for the thoughts, prayers and support which have been a great help through a very difficult year.

Ant Spence (Junior Section) led the opening prayer and Chris Grattan (Company Section) read the Scripture lesson. The display items were: - ‘Timmy Trumpet marching’ and ‘Noah’s Ark’ (Cabin Boys), ‘All different, but the same’ and ‘On an adventure with Moses’ (Anchor Boys), ‘Hallelujah mix’ and ‘Boom chicka boom’ (Junior Section), ‘Marching on to the beat I drum’ and ‘Gogglebox’ (Company Section). After the action packed programme and finale, the Rev Michael Davidson (Chaplain) closed in prayer.