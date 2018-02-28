£185k resurfacing scheme for Glebe Road, Annahilt

A £185,000 road improvement scheme is due to commence on the Glebe Road, Annahilt on Monday, March 5.

The scheme will resurface a 1.5 kilometre section of the Glebe Road, stretching from Windmill Road to the Glebe Manor junction.

To facilitate the works the Glebe Road will be closed between the hours of 8.00am and 6.00pm from 5 March to 29 March, however, diversionary routes will be clearly signposted. The road will remain open at weekends and evenings.

The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com