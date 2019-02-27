Work underway to improve A1

Work is now underway to improve the A1 dual carriageway at Hillsborough and Dromore.

The £200,000 road safety improvement scheme began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the start of April.

The scheme, designed to improve safety for motorists, involves the erection of three further sections of central reserve safety barrier totalling 1.3 kilometres at Dromore Bypass and close to Hillsborough.

This will improve road safety along this extremely busy stretch of the A1 and is welcome news for the 40,000 drivers who use the road each day.

In advance of the main A1 junctions improvement scheme, the Department closed up a number of gaps in the central reservation and installed central reserve safety barrier at three locations between Hillsborough and Loughbrickland over the last two years, totalling approximately five kilometres.

The temporary traffic management required to carry out the works safely will consist of speed restrictions and lane closures adjacent to the central median in both the northbound and southbound carriageways.

To minimise disruption to motorists, the lane closures are scheduled for overnight, between 8pm and 6am every night including weekends from until April 3. The speed restrictions will apply at all times for the safety of road users ‎until works are fully completed.