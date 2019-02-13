Volunteer Neil makes a difference

‘Volunteering is a reason for rising in the morning, with purpose,’ said Neil Scott, Volunteer Befriender.

Neil has been volunteering for 27 years and for the past three years he has been a Volunteer Befriender with the Caring Communities Safe and Well Service of the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Caring Communities Service offers an older person over 65 who is feeling lonely and socially isolated a Volunteer Befriender to call at their home for a chat and companionship or to go out to local groups and activities.

Neil has been visiting a number of lonely people in the past three years. He recalls the time he was first introduced to a gentleman he was to befriend and he asked ‘Do you support Arsenal’ Neil answered ‘No’ and the gentleman said ‘then you’re no use to me.’ Not being deterred Neil said ‘my eldest grandson knows all there is to know about football and I will go and find out from him.’ Neil found out more about football from his grandson and it was the start of a great friendship.

“Neil is a valued member of the Volunteer Befriending team he has been so enthusiastic attending training and events and making new Volunteer Befrienders feel part of our team,” said Coordinator Sandra Glover. “On behalf of the South Eastern HSC Trust I would like to thank Neil for his tireless dedication to Volunteer Befriending, without people like Neil we could not provide such a vital service.”